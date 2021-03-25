Angie’s Motivation: “Talk With People Who Make You See The World Differently”

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Angie Ang is giving some great motivation to apply to your daily life. The quote that inspired the message is, “talk with people who make you see the world differently.” You can’t elevate your life by being around the same people all the time. Finding a mentor and finding some networking circles are some ways to find some people outside of your inner circle that can possibly change your life.

