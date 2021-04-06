HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Netflix is demanding all of our time this year.

Tuesday (Apr.6), the streaming giant shared the first trailer from its newest drama, Monster. The film is a part of Netflix’s plan to release a new movie every week in 2021. The Anthony Madler drama is based on the award-winning novel of the same name by Walter Dean Myers. The movie was screened three years ago at Sundance but is now finally making its way into homes.

The film follows 17-year-old Steve Harmon (Kelvin Harrison, Jr), an honor student who has a passion for photography. His promising life comes crashing down after he is charged with felony murder. The movie details his journey from being a smart, well-liked film student from Harlem to the trials and tribulations of a complex case that puts a strain on his parents, played by Jeffrey Wright and Jennifer Hudson that could determine if he is going to spend the rest of his life in prison.

Monster features a stacked cast that also includes Jharrel Jerome (Concrete Cowboy), Jennifer Ehle, Rakim “A$AP Rocky” Mayers (Dope), Nasir ‘Nas’ Jones (Belly), Tim Blake Nelson, John David Washington (Malcolm & Marie).

Radha Blank, Colen C. Wiley, Janece Shaffer handled writing duties. Tonya Lewis Lee, Nikki Silver, Aaron L. Gilbert, Mike Jackson, Edward Tyler Nahem produced.

Monster launches on Netflix on May 7, you can watch the power trailer below.

Photo: NETFLIX © 2021 / Monster

The First Trailer For Netflix’s New Drama “Monster” Starring Kelvin Harrison Jr. & Jeffrey Wright Is Here was originally published on cassiuslife.com

