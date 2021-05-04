The Morning Hustle
Who’s Cappin?! People Wait Hours In Huge Lines For Opening of World’s Largest White Castle in Orlando, Florida

If you’ve never been to White Castle, then you may not get the hype. The Midwest and Northern delicacy opened the largest location in Orlando, Florida near Disney World today.  Eager White Castle customers waited over 5 hours in an over a mile-long line to get those sliders. Some people even waited overnight for the franchise’s opening.

According to today.com, customers can order up to 60 sliders per visit.

Lore’l is calling cap on everybody who waited 5 hours in line for White Castle instead of grabbing the frozen burgers from the grocery store.

Is there any food spot in the world you’d in this type of line for?!

