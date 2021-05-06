HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Quavo and Saweetie won’t face charges over their now infamous elevator fight that was caught on video. Prosecutors won’t be moving forward with any charges against either of the rappers.

According to TMZ, their cases were referred to the L.A. City Attorney’s Office, but thanks to shoddy evidence, they declined to file charges. Reportedly, despite the video that showed the former couple getting into an altercation in the vicinity of and in an elevator, it wasn’t like that either of them would be convicted of anything.

While their breakup didn’t seem to be amicable considering the shots hurled at each other, they clearly agreed on not talking to the cops. The authorities were interested in speaking to both Saweetie and Quavo about the incident, but that never happened.

They have been letting loose the tea here and there otherwise, though. Saweetie called her ex a f*cking narcissist in a song called “See Saw” off her recently released Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1 project. As for Quavo, who has a new album with Migos on the way, he’s been relatively mum after he issued a statement addressing the relationship soon after the elevator altercation clip started making the rounds.

“We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from,” he told TMZ. “I haven’t physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall.”

Now let’s see if everyone can move on accordingly.

Quavo & Saweetie Dodge Criminal Charges For Elevator Fight was originally published on hiphopwired.com

