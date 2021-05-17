Lil Duval is still living his best life and has so many things coming up. He recently released the trailer to his comedy special, Living My Best Life. After topping the charts with his same-titled single, Duval is coming for more hits and wants to continue to make music. He talks about collaborating with Boosie, his perfect Verzuz battle, and what’s coming next for the comedian.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Lil Duval Talks New Stand Up Special, Relationships + Reveals New Song With Boosie Badazz was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: