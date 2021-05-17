Lil Duval Talks New Stand Up Special, Relationships + Reveals New Song With Boosie Badazz

The Morning Hustle
Lil Duval is still living his best life and has so many things coming up.  He recently released the trailer to his comedy special, Living My Best Life. After topping the charts with his same-titled single, Duval is coming for more hits and wants to continue to make music.  He talks about collaborating with Boosie, his perfect Verzuz battle, and what’s coming next for the comedian.

