The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Hip Hop Spot: Lil Yachty + Bhad Bhabie Invest in Dating App for Jewish People + Is Another DMX Album On The Way?

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

Headkrack details the new link-up between Lil Yachty & Bhad Bhabie.  The two are investing “$1 million in Lox Club, a private, membership-based dating app for Jewish people with “ridiculously high standards,” according to Variety. 

We’re sending condolences to Lil Durk and his family after his brother was shot and killed in Chicago over the weekend at a nightclub. Witnesses say the brother, known by his rap name “OTF DThang” was shot in the head and died instantly. Lil Durk has not spoken out publically. 

DMX’s posthumous album lands in the Top 10 and Pop Smoke’s next album is on the way. 

 LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Hip Hop Spot: Lil Yachty + Bhad Bhabie Invest in Dating App for Jewish People + Is Another DMX Album On The Way?  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close