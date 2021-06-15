The Morning Hustle
Who’s Cappin!? D.C. Sports Bar Investigating Video Of Black Woman Being Dragged Down Stairs By Security

If people are out here chatting and telling lies, you already know our girl Lore’l is here to call them out for the latest segment of “Who’s Cappin!??” on The Morning Hustle.

On today’s docket of those who need to be put on blast, Lore’l puts the spotlight on D.C. sports bar Nellie’s after a Black woman was dragged down the stairs by her hair. As if the excessive use of force wasn’t enough, the whole ordeal ended up being a case of mistaken identity in the first place  — the security guard in question was Black at that!

Get a full report on the whole situation, with Lore’l giving her personal note on why Nellie’s should be the main one to blame in this situation, by seeing Who’s Cappin!? on The Morning Hustle below:

 

Who’s Cappin!? D.C. Sports Bar Investigating Video Of Black Woman Being Dragged Down Stairs By Security  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

