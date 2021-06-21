The Morning Hustle
The Lo Down: Nina Simone’s Granddaughter Defends Chloe Bailey’s Performance

Father’s Day wasn’t a good time for Ace Hood because he wasn’t with his children and his baby’s mother put him on blast.  She claims that Ace Hood owes her around $95,000 and will also be joining the cast of Love & Hip Hop Miami soon.  In other news, Chloe Bailey is shaking up the internet again with her Juneteenth tribute to Nina Simone. Nina Simone’s granddaughter backed up the singer and exposed Kamala Harris at the same time. Hear these stories and more in The Lo Down.

