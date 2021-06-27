Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Young M.A. Checks Herself Into Rehab

Prayers up for the Brooklyn rapper.

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Young M.A Performs At Electric Brixton

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

Young M.A. is seeking help. The Brooklyn rapper, born Katorah Kasanova Marrero, has reportedly checked herself into rehab.

In a now-deleted Instagram Story, the “Ooouuu” rapper said she was seeking professional help with an addiction.

“Bouta lose this addiction…omw to rehab,” she wrote before further adding, “MAB I’ll be back.”

There is no word on what exactly she is in rehab for. In her music and interviews, she has discussed her love for marijuana and alcohol.

Earlier in the week, she posted some prayerful words as she powers through. “Loving God, I pray that you will comfort me in my suffering, lend skill to the hands of my healers, and bless the means used for my cure. Give me such confidence in the power of your grace, that even when I am afraid, I may put my whole trust in you,” she wrote.

We wish Young MA nothing but better health and wellness on her journey. Prayers up.

Young M.A. Checks Herself Into Rehab  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close