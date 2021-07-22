Entertainment News
Apple Music Scores Exclusive Rights To Stream Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’ LP

The streaming service will share a livestream of West's DONDA LP ahead of its release on Friday (July 23).

Kanye West has been actively readying the masses for the release of his latest studio album with exclusive listening parties and the like, and now Apple Music users will get an exclusive listen to boot. The streaming service will share a livestream of West’s DONDA LP ahead of its release on Friday (July 23).

Eagle-eyed fans noticed the news of the livestream in a new Beats spot featuring track and field superstar Sha’Carri Richardson, and West’s “No Child Left Behind” track from DONDA. West is premiering his tenth studio album at the sold-out event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta later today (July 22) at 8:00PM ET.

Earlier in the week, Def Jam Recordings confirmed the release of DONDA via Twitter. A tracklist for the project has been floating online since last year. West, who is infamous for tweaking projects until the 11th hour, has been largely mum about the project on social media and has not tweeted since November of last year.

