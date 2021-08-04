Curtiss Cook AKA Mayor Perry From ‘The Chi’ Talks Season Finale

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Actor, Curtiss Cook from the hit show The Chi tapped in with The Morning Hustle and dished all the behind the scenes details of The Chi’s season finale, what’s next for the star and more.

He may be a successful business man and beloved mayor by day but he’s a stealth leader of a vicious local gang by night. To sum it up, his character ‘Douda’ plays NO games! by night. Cook discusses the progression of his character this season, how he taps into the role and what he’s looking forward to next season on the show.

