National
HomeNational

Beyonce’s Former Bodyguard Dies of COVID

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Ivy Park 2 Beyonce

Source: adidas / adidas

Craig Adams, a Houston trainer, and Beyonce’s former bodyguard, has died from COVID-19.

Tina Lawson shared the news on Instagram, saying, “Craig was a fitness trainer and was healthy. This is only the latest of many friends and family that were lost to COVID.”

She also said, “He became a part of the touring, and he was security for awhile. If you knew Craig, he just always had a smile on his face. Always was positive … I’ve never heard him say one negative thing about anybody, even when they deserved it. He was just a good, honest guy.”

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

 

RELATED: Saudia Shuler Gives Philly An Update On Her COVID-19 Battle

 

Beyonce’s Former Bodyguard Dies of COVID  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019

Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie

Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18

Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21

Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close