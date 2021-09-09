Win $150 In Cash By Taking Our Music Survey + J. Cole Tickets!

You can always count on Hot 107.9 to give you a chance to put some money in your POCKET! We’ve got $150 up for grabs and YOU could be the winner simply by completing our music survey! Plus, if you do win, you also score tickets to J. Cole‘s The Off-Season Tour on September 27!

Click the link below, complete the survey and you’re entered to win! That’s it, no catch. One random entrant will win $150 to use on whatever they feel like, gas, groceries, etc. AND J. Cole tickets!

Good luck!

Want more Hot 107.9 content? Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!

RELATED: It Only Took 3 Days For Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ To Blow Kanye’s ‘Donda’ Out Of The Streaming Waters

RELATED: The BMW Tupac Was Shot In Is Now Up For Auction—For A Steep Price

RELATED: Who’s Cappin’: Did 50 Cent For Use Michael K. Williams’ Death For Clout?

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: