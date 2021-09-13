Four Injured Following Explosion At Dunwoody Apartment Complex

The Dunwoody area was rocked Sunday (September 12) when four people were hurt after an explosion at an apartment complex.

The Arrive Perimeter complex on Asbury Square had a “tremendous amount of structural damage” on the front side from the apparent blast according to DeKalb County Deputy Fire Chief Melvin Carter. The blast managed to blow apart a building and damage the surrounding buildings in the area.

“The entire building received some sort of damage,” firefighters said.

Eboni Thornton told Channel 2 Action News she was in a moving truck outside of the building when it felt like something fell on top of the vehicle.

“The leasing office was collapsed on the left side, the double doors were blown out and I could hear a lady screaming her head off,” Thornton said.

Police evacuated residents while fire crews on the scene began searching building areas that were structurally safe, cautious to avoid a secondary collapse. No residents were found trapped inside the building and all units affected by the explosion had been search by 6 p.m. Thankfully, no residents were left unaccounted for. The four individuals who were hurt in the blast were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Those evacuated from the complex will be allowed back into the complex once given the all-clear from DeKalb Fire, Georgia Power and Atlanta Gas Light.

Dunwoody police are working with DeKalb County Fire Rescue and the Sandy Springs Fire Department to determine the cause of the incident. In a statement, Atlanta Gas Light confirmed they had crews on-site offering assistance in the completion of the investigation.

“At present, natural gas has been turned off to the locations directly impacted by the incident, and there are no additional service outages,” the company said in a 6 p.m. update. “Atlanta Gas Light crews remain on site assisting first responders. The safety of our customers and employees is Atlanta Gas Light’s No. 1 value, and our thoughts remain with those impacted.”

