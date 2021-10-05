HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

It’s the night of the 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards, and The Morning Hustle‘s very own Lore’l is down on the red carpet and speaking with the honored guests on the scene at the highly-anticipated annual rap ceremony.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Looking fresh and fly as ever, it was only right that we broke down fashion with Griselda Records emcee Benny The Butcher. As a nominee himself tonight, the Burden of Proof emcee was simply talking in the night.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

While it’s great to see him in attendance, Benny also gave us the list of people he’s most excited to see and also showed some love for his second home in ATL.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Check out Benny The Butcher and Lore’l speaking on his style below at the 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards:

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Lore’l At The BET Hip-Hop Awards: Benny The Butcher was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: