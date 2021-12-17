Watch: Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Yachty & More Face Nature In HBO’s ‘Chillin Island’

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

HBO’s Chillin Island debuts today (Dec. 17) on the streaming platform. The new unscripted series follows a group of rappers as they journey into the deserts and swamps of nature.

Chillin Island is executive produced by Uncut Gems director Josh Safdie and his production partner Sebastian Bear-MCClard. Management company and entertainment group, DreamCrew, developed by Drake and Adel Future Nur are also on board.

The nature series is inspired by a radio show, described as “Howard Stern if he was on K” and variety web series created by Alec Reinstein and Ashok Kondabolu of “Das Racist.” The six-part series follows the trio as they invite their rapper friends to join them at the edge of nature. The show challenges the group to commune in nature’s greatest deserts and swamps, revealing the truths of a shared human existence.

Chillin Island features artists Young Thug, Lil Yachty, Rasalía, Gunna, Killer Mike, Ski Mask the Slump God, Lil Tecca, Coi Leray and Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koening.

Executive Vice President of HBO Programming’s Nina Rosenstein shared a statement about the exciting and adventurous show with Deadline.

“There’s been an explosion of really inventive TV produced over the past few years, but nothing can prepare you for Chillin Island,” Rosenstein shares. “It’s a brilliant mix of offbeat observations and weirdly funny revelations built around three unconventional hosts, some well-known rappers, and exotic locations. It’s quirky, irreverent, and at times, profound.”

The series is narrated by Steven Wright and directed By Xander Robin, Samuel Shainberg, John Paul Lopez-Ali and Audrey Turner. The HBO Max series is executive produced by Reinstein, Bear-McClard, Safdie, Oscar Boyson, Nur, Jason Shrier, Anthony Gonzales and co-executive produced by Dave Laven and Matte Babel It is also executive produced by Dawn Ostroff, Courtney William Holt and Liz Gately from Spotify.

Watch Chillin Island available to stream now on HBO Max. Take a look at the official trailer below.

