Kanye West Hints to Kim Kardashian Keeping Their Kids Away From Him

Kanye West claims that Kim Kardashian is keeping their children away from him, but Kim and people in her circle, deny it.

Kanye West sat down with Jason Lee from Hollywood Unlocked and expressed his frustration with the created distance between him and his 4 children. Kanye said, “Don’t play with me, don’t play with my children. Ain’t no security gonna get in between me and my children and you ain’t gonna gaslight me.”

My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule. That’s even why I got the house”

Kanye explained that he bought the house across the street to be closer to his children. Despite what narrative the media is telling about moving across the street, Kanye said, “my solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule. That’s even why I got the house”.

Ye added, “Nothing with my career, with this rap, with this media, with none of that, that’s gonna keep me from my children. And that’s what I want everybody to know.”

As noted by Hollywood Unlocked sources, Kim has in fact asked Kanye to call ahead of time when he wants to come to her house to see their children. She claims to have implemented this request to place structure as a means to protect her right to privacy in her home.

While we get this story from Kanye, Kim on the other hand tells TMZ that she never denied Ye’s time with the NorthSaintChicago or Psalm. In contradiction to Kanye’s claim, TMZ reports also say that Kim  goes “above and beyond” to make sure Kanye gets as much time with their children as his schedule will allow.

