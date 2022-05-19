Like The Good Old Days: Stars of ‘Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers’ Link in LA for the Movie’s Premiere

Last night (May 18), the cast and filmmakers from the Disney+ Original movie ‘Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers’ were in Hollywood for the movie’s premiere.

The ensemble met at El Capitan theater in Los Angeles, CA to celebrate the hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy set to be released this Friday, May 20. Some of the stars in attendance included John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live), Andy Samberg (That’s My Boy), Kiki Layne (Coming 2 America), Dennis Haysbert (Waiting to Exhale), Flula Borg (The Suicide Squad), Tim Robinson (Detroiters), Chris Parnell (30 Rock) and Paula Abdul.

‘Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers’ picks up with the former Disney Afternoon television stars in modern-day Los Angeles, 30 years after the Rescue Rangers series ended production. Chip now works as an insurance salesman and Dale has had “CGI surgery” and works the convention circuit in hopes of reliving his glory days. When their former castmate Monterey Jack mysteriously disappears, Chip and Dale must reunite with the rest of the group, save their friend and rebuild the two’s friendship.

You can watch the trailer below:

The film’s director, Akira Schaffer, was also at the event. She took in the film alongside writers Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, producers Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman, executive producers Alexander Young and Tom Peitzman and film composer Brian Tyler.

Actors that were not in attendance but are featured voices in the film include Will Arnett (Semi-Pro), Eric Bana (Troy), Keegan-Michael Key (Dolemite Is My Name), Tress MacNeille (Animaniacs), Seth Rogen (Knocked Up) and J.K. Simmons (Spider-Man: Far From Home).

The star-studded ‘Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers’ will be available on Disney+ to stream this Friday, May 20.

