HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Looks like bars run in the family! Taylor Bennett, younger brother to #ChanceTheRapper dropped by The Morning Hustle to drop off a Flo & Go freestyle to Headkrack! His full interview drops Monday! Don’t miss it!

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Flo & Go: Taylor Bennett Freestyle’s Over Jay-Z’s “What More Can I Say” Beat was originally published on themorninghustle.com