Does Suns Owner Robert Sarver Deserves Harsher Penalties For His Racist Remarks?

The NBA punished Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver to a one year suspension and a fine of $10 million dollars afterwards an investigation revealed allegations of workplace misconduct towards women and the use of racial slurs to be true.

The NBA announced the decision Tuesday afternoon and since then many fans have weighed in saying the decision is so too light. The was revealed during the investigation that during his time with the Suns and Mercury, Phoenix’s WNBA team Sarver used the N-word up to five times. There were also instances where he was noticibly inappropriate towards women making sexual comments and more.

Sarver released the following statement regarding the decision, “Though I disagree with some of the particulars of the NBA’s report, I would like to apologize for my words and actions that offended our employees,” Sarver said. The Suns said in a statement that they are “committed to creating a safe, respectful, and inclusive work environment that is free of discrimination and harassment.” Do you think the punishment was enough?

