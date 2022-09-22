Nike & Mexican Soda Brand Jarritos Rumored To Collab On New SB Dunks

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

The Nike Dunk continues to be the hottest silhouette in the sneaker game today and now it’s about to get some new flavor courtesy of Mexican soda brand, Jarritos.

Word?! Complex is reporting that the next installment of Nike Dunks will resemble the colorways of the flavors that Jarritos offers and truth be told, they go hella hard. Too bad these are “unofficial” mockups of what to expect but if the kicks resemble anything like what’s been leaked, these are going to be grails in certain hoods and barrios.

The coming Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low represents the gradual shift in strategy for Nike’s skateboarding division when it comes to collaboration partners. In SB’s early days, it would work on shoes with more subcultural ties—think Dunks by MF DOOM or Futura. In recent years, it’s come to embrace bigger mainstream brands, creating a pastoral Ben & Jerry’s sneaker, a rainbow Polaroid pair, and the ill-fated 7-Eleven Dunk that was never released.

Though the rumor of the Jarritos and Nike collaboration have hypebeasts stomachs growling, both companies have declined to comment on the matter. In other words, they’re not denying it so it’s probably going to happen.

What do y’all think of Nike tapping Jarritos for their latest collaboration? Would you like to see those mockups become reality? Maybe patent leather instead of suede? Let us know in the comments section below.

