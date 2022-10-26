Gabrielle Union Models Her New York And Co. X Banke Kuku Collection On Instagram

Taking to the social media platform, the starlet showed off her killer fashion sense when she rocked the latest look from her New York & Company collection. This time, the beauty has teamed up with African designer Banke Kuku to debut a capsule collection and the looks are everything!Taking to the platform, the beauty was all smiles as she modeled a look from the special edition fall collection to perfection, posing in an array of vibrant looks including shirts, dresses, and head wraps from the line. Taking to the platform, the beauty shared a video of herself modeling the look to perfection, captioning the video, “So soft and luxe, you’re going to want to feel this for yourself! Treat yourself to this buttery soft experience, out now! Shop my @nyandcompany @bankekuku at link in bio” Check it out below.

The unique 6-piece collection was inspired by Gabrielle Union’s 50th birthday and features everything from fall dresses to wide-leg pants with vibrant designs and bold prints.

“As I’m entering a new decade of my life, I wanted to commemorate this journey with something special, and collaborating with designer Banke Kuku to bridge our cultures together was the perfect fit. This collection captures the beauty, creativity, and vibrancy of our communities and integrates Nigerian-inspired designs with the collective flyness of our diaspora,” the starlet of the capsule collection.

We’re loving this look and can’t wait to see more from the line!