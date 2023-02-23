Who’s Cappin’: The NBA & Former Utah Jazz HOF Karl Malone [WATCH]

As much love as the NBA All-Star weekend received last weekend, there was an issue that Twitter called the NBA out for, and that’s exactly why Lore’l is giving Who’s Cappin’ to the league and former Utah Jazz player Karl Malone.
Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
In case you missed it, Malone was named a judge of the Dunk Contest for the upcoming event in Salt Lake City, Utah, the home state where he played for 18 years.
Lore’l gives Who’s Cappin to the NBA and Karl Malone after their decision to include him during All-Star weekend drew outrage because of Malone’s dark past in the 1980s.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
As detailed by Cassiuslife.com:
The event “immediately drew outrage because of Malone’s dark past in the 1980s; the Hall of Famer impregnated a 13-year-old girl named Gloria Bell when he was a 20-year-old sophomore at Louisiana Tech. While Malone was a 20-year-old student and basketball star at Louisiana Tech University, he impregnated 13-year-old Gloria Bell. She gave birth to a son, Demetress Bell, a future NFL Lineman. Bell’s family could have pressed statutory rape charges but they didn’t because, according to Gloria, Malone was ’a neighborhood kid,’” writes the Daily Beast. A blood test confirmed that he did father the child, but Malone largely ignored the child, named Demetress, and didn’t meet him until he graduated high school. The two lost touch, but as of 2018 had a close enough relationship to where they spoke daily.
So in the words of Lore’l, “he showed up at the Slam Dunk contest, and now we’re judging him.”
Listen to the full segment below & let us know your thoughts!
READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:
- Culture Carriers: Quavo Pays Tribute To Takeoff & Speaks On The Future Of The Migos On His New Track ‘Greatness’
- Watch Trailer: Teyana Taylor Stars In Sundance’s Grand Jury Prize Award-Winning Film ‘A Thousand and One’
- Who’s Cappin’: The NBA & Former Utah Jazz HOF Karl Malone [WATCH]
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
Who’s Cappin’: The NBA & Former Utah Jazz HOF Karl Malone [WATCH] was originally published on themorninghustle.com
-
25 Celebs Smiling In Their Mugshots (PHOTOS)
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
Nicki Minaj Actin' BAD At The Trinidad Carnival [Photos]
-
Rihanna Shares Adorable Picture of Baby Boy For British Vogue Feature
-
I Think I F’d Up: Young Jeezy, Kanye West & The Story Behind ‘Can’t Tell Me Nothing’
-
Comedian Luenell Poses Nude For Penthouse [Pics Included]
-
Official List Of Atlanta’s Best Black-Owned Restaurants
-
25 Celebs Smiling In Their Mugshots (PHOTOS)
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
Nicki Minaj Actin' BAD At The Trinidad Carnival [Photos]
-
Rihanna Shares Adorable Picture of Baby Boy For British Vogue Feature
-
I Think I F’d Up: Young Jeezy, Kanye West & The Story Behind ‘Can’t Tell Me Nothing’
-
Comedian Luenell Poses Nude For Penthouse [Pics Included]
-
Official List Of Atlanta’s Best Black-Owned Restaurants