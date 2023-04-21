Rob49 Was in The Army?! [Video]

The New Orleans rapper also adds how it is hard to make it out of the neighborhood he is from. Many fans have been adamant about Rob making the XXL Freshman cover for the last two years.
XXL Freshman Cover Predictions
Will this be the year? Rob49 believes so, “They need to f*ck with me this year man, the right way! This is the year, last year was too early”. Rob campaigns for his fellow NO artists friends Neno Calvin & Stone Cold Jzzle to make the XXL cover as well.
Months after getting shot in Miami during a French Montana music video, Rob has shaken it off and got back dropping music! ‘Hate It Or Love It” is 49’s latest single featuring DaBaby.
RELATED: These Female Rappers Made History With The 2021 XXL Freshman Class List
RELATED: One Music Fest Featuring DJ Holiday Set With Special Guests Jacquees & French Montana
RELATED: Shots Fired: Jermaine Dupri on Diddy, “I Wrote Most of The Sh*t in My Catalog”
-
Alabama Teens Killed Leaving Prom After Crashing Into Semi-Truck
-
BREAKING: Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications
-
Birthday Bash ATL 2023: Save The Date! June 17th @ State Farm Arena
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
Georgia Teen Killed By Best Friend A Week Before His Birthday
-
94' Freaknik Doc Has Some ATL Aunties SHOOK!
-
Comedian Luenell Poses Nude For Penthouse [Pics Included]
-
Legs For Days: Zaya Wade Slays In A Mini Miu Miu Sweater Dress