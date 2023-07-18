Rock The Bells Adds Hip Hop Icons Run DMC & The Roots To Their Stacked Lineup

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

The Rock The Bells lineup just got even fresher! Adding to its already stacked roster of Hip Hop icons, Run DMC and The Roots have been added to the bill. Get excited and read more details about the upcoming festival inside.

The highly-anticipated lineup curated by LL Cool J, the founder of Rock The Bells, features Queen Latifah, Monie Love, Ludacris, De La soul, Slick Rick, Rakim, Redman + Method Man, Big Daddy Kane, Yo-Yo, Roxanne Shanté, MC Lyte, Swizz Beatz and more special guests.

More recently, the already jam packed lineup got even more exciting. Legendary hip hop group, Run DMC, have been added along with The Roots, who will now back LL Cool J with DJ Z-Trip during their set.

Besides the new additions to the lineup, Rock The Bells and Boot Camp Clik have partnered for a limited edition, exclusive merch drop, celebrating 50 years of Hip-Hop. Boot Camp Clik will also be performing at the Rock The Bells Festival, and the merch drop comes on the heels of the release of BCC’s new highly-anticipated single and video, also created in partnership with Rock The Bells, “Wotcha Call Strength.” The high-energy release marked their first single or video in 16 years.

The festival has so much in store to continue the 50 years of Hip Hop celebration this year. Rock The Bells and Bowery Presents are teaming up with Impulse Nation, Kool Herc Productions, King Addies, and the Jamaica Music Conference to orchestrate FAAWUD, which aims to fuse the Hip-Hop and Reggae Dancehall communities, exploring and showcasing the impact of Jamaican Sound System Culture on Hip-Hop. The event is set to take place on Aug. 11 at NYC’s Webster Hall.

“This event means much more than a collaboration. It feels like we are embarking on a historic movement for Jamaica, USA and the world,” DJ Kool Herc told Rock The Bells.

Gear up for the biggest 50 years of Hip Hop celebration at the 2023 Rock The Bells Festival, taking place August 5 in Queens, New York. Be sure to visit the Rock The Bells Festival website to purchase tickets.

