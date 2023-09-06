HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Artist, entertainment mogul and Bad Boys Records founder, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs makes an unbelievable move in support of artists and songwriters. Diddy plans to give publishing rights back to Bad Boys artists. Read more details inside.

According to Variety, sources close to Combs say that he has “decided to reassign his Bad Boy publishing rights back to all Bad Boy artists and writers who helped build Bad Boy into the powerhouse it is today.”

At the height of Bad Boys Records’ successes, it was a normal practice for record labels and label owners often claimed a portion of an artist’s publishing rights as part of a contract. This old way of thinking is frowned upon in the music industry today. Many artists and songwriters have become more aware and involved in music business and understand the true value of owning all of their publishing.

The specific details haven’t been revealed, but Billboard reported that the process of reaching out to artists and songwriters started back in May 2021. Artists Faith Evans, Ma$e, The LOX, 112, and the estate of Biggie Smalls have already signed agreements to reclaim their publishing rights.

Ma$e’s longtime friend and collaborator Cam’ron confirmed the news in an Instagram post, writing, “He just got his publishing back from Puff. Just finished the paper work for that yesterday. Congrats @rsvpmase while he getting his music back in order, I’m dumping my hard drive pause. The lost files vol 1. Sept 8.”

Could there be more lost music files released with new ownership granted back to these artists? We will keep you updated on the story.

Diddy Makes Unbelievable Move, Granting Publishing Rights Back To Artists Like Ma$e was originally published on globalgrind.com