Whoopi Goldberg Finds Out She’s DNA Cousins With NFL HOF TE Tony Gonzalez

On Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” Whoopi Goldberg was shocked and confused on finding out that her DNA cousin was Tony Gonzalez.

The ABC talk show welcomed Professor Henry Louis Gates Jr., host of the PBS show “Finding Your Roots.” Gates is regularly responsible for revealing unexpected familial ties between celebrities.

Gates brought one such surprise with him to the show.

Gates revealed during the show that Whoopi Goldberg has a newfound DNA cousin.

Whoopi is apparently related to former Hall Of Fame Kansas City Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez.

As Gates revealed the name, Whoopi did not seem so sure on who he was.

Whoopi’s co-host Sara Haines explained that he’s a football player and photos of Gonzalez were put up on screen.

Whoopi said, “That’s my cousin?!”

Her co-hosts continued to coo over Gonzalez’s looks and joke that “we’d like to come to your family dinners,” before laughing at the situation.

At the end of the show Whoopi decided to invite Gonzalez to stop by.

“Cousin Tony, come see me here!” she said to close out the episode. “We’d like to have you here at ‘The View,’ Tony Gonzalez. Come on.”

Watch it all play out below.

Finding Your Roots will premiere its 10th season on January 2nd 2024 on PBS, PBS.org, and the PBS App.

Below is the extended trailer.

Atlanta Falcons Legend, Tony Gonzalez & Whoopi Goldberg Are DNA Cousins?! was originally published on hot1009.com