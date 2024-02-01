BREAKING: Two Students at McEachern High School Shot In Parking Lot

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, there has been a shooting at McEachern High School. Two students have been shot in the high school parking lot. The rest of the students have been ordered to shelter as the police work on arresting the shooters. District officials have made a statement regarding the shooting, “For the safety of both students and staff, parents will not be allowed on campus, and buses will not run until the code red is lifted,” the statement reads in part. “We will provide an additional update to the public once one is available.”
More news to come as the story develops.
RELATED: Report: Atlanta Falcons Plan to Hire Raheem Morris as Head Coach
RELATED: Atlanta Falcons Legend, Tony Gonzalez & Whoopi Goldberg Are DNA Cousins?!
RELATED: Atlanta Cop Fired For Tasing Black Deacon To Death After Minor Car Accident
-
King of Beats ATL: Vote Now on the TOP 16!
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Comedian Luenell Poses Nude For Penthouse [Pics Included]
-
Coi Leray Reacts To Stray Caught On Eminem’s New Benzino Diss
-
What Is Drake's Son Name? ---- "I Only Love Mahbed & My Momma I'm Sorry" !?!?
-
New Year New Cash: Register to Win $1,000 New Year's Cash!
-
Jay-Z's Alleged Mistress Dies At 28