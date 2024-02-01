Listen Live
ATL

BREAKING: Two Students at McEachern High School Shot In Parking Lot

Published on February 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Close up on school bus with stop sign

Source: xphotoz / Getty

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, there has been a shooting at McEachern High School. Two students have been shot in the high school parking lot. The rest of the students have been ordered to shelter as the police work on arresting the shooters. District officials have made a statement regarding the shooting, “For the safety of both students and staff, parents will not be allowed on campus, and buses will not run until the code red is lifted,” the statement reads in part. “We will provide an additional update to the public once one is available.”

More news to come as the story develops.

RELATED: Report: Atlanta Falcons Plan to Hire Raheem Morris as Head Coach

RELATED: Atlanta Falcons Legend, Tony Gonzalez &amp; Whoopi Goldberg Are DNA Cousins?!

RELATED: Atlanta Cop Fired For Tasing Black Deacon To Death After Minor Car Accident

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close