Tee Grizzley Tells DJ Holiday His Top 3 Detriot Anthems

Published on February 2, 2024

REVOLT World 2023 Presented By Walmart - Day 2

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Tee Grizzley stops by the Hot 107.9 studios to chop it up with DJ Holiday about his new album. The First Day Out rapper also gives us the story of how he made his new single, ‘IGAF’ featuring Chris Brown & Mariah The Scientist. Tee Grizzley also give us his top 3 Detriot Anthems of all time (without naming his anthem, First Day Out).

Check the full list out below.

 

