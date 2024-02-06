Killer Mike Names Ms. Cathy Hughes As One of His Biggest Influences After HUGE Night at the Grammys

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Killer Mike had a killer night at the 66th Annual Grammy awards show. Although he was hauled out in handcuffs following his acceptance, he walked away with three awards! Killer Mike one three awards for: Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance.

Killer Mike thanked the Grammys for recognizing his work. After a career night, he also received news that his son — who was on a list for a kidney for years — found a match.

“We are incredibly proud and are basking in this moment,” Mike told the media. “I am also grateful that one of my prayers has been answered –- the day after my Grammy win.”

Killer Mike spoke to AshMac from. Radio One Philadelphia about who has influenced him throughout his career and how important it is to be authentic in music and in activism. Killer Mike took the time to give our founder, Ms. Cathy Hughes, her flowers, listing her as one of his ‘greatest influences’.

“Well one of my greatest influences is a woman named Ms. Cathy Hughes,” Killer Mike proclaimed. “And in talking to her, she let me know ‘not only do you have a responsibility to yourself to be the best you can for yourself and for your family, you have an absolute responsibility to your culture to be the best.”

Killer Mike also gave credit to those they, came before him, those that ran against him, and for the culture.

“Thanking everyone who’s shoulders I stand on,” Mike credited. “The many, many entertainers who went unrecognized, the many MC’s that went unrecognized, to the kids who dare to start a new art form in the south bronx, and to the kids in the south who to that art form further”

Watch the interview below!

