Fresh off his three Grammy wins and brush with the law, Killer Mike has some good news: his son is doing well after a kidney transplant.

TMZ exclusively reports that news of his son’s successful surgery came after he cleaned up the Grammys winning Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance and being arrested at the award show for allegedly assaulting a security guard that Killer Mike claims was being “overzealous.”

Per TMZ:

Mike tells us his 21-year-old son Mikael “Pony Boy” Render came through the transplant, and “did really well.” He says Pony will be in recovery for a few hours before he’s moved back to his hospital room, but they’re already seeing some positive signs — Mike says it “looks like the kidney is already working.”

TMZ broke the story … Pony went into surgery Monday morning, after waiting 3 years for a matching organ. It’s been an ongoing health issue that Mike has been very open about.

Killer Mike is out of the woods regarding his son’s health scare, but he still has a pending case he has to worry about. We honestly don’t think much will come of it.

We’re happy to hear that his son is on the road to recovery, and again, congrats to Killer Mike for sweeping the Rap categories at The Grammys that they didn’t even bother to televise, proving JAY-Z’s point about music’s biggest night he made while receiving the first ever Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.

Son of Killer Mike “Doing Well” After Receiving Kideny Transplant was originally published on cassiuslife.com