HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Well… this is awkward.

Pop diva Madonna recently paid tribute to soul music icon Luther Vandross during one of her shows…but unfortunately, the tribute was misplaced.

Madonna has been paying tribute to her friends and peers who succumbed to HIV/AIDS during her current “Celebration” tour. The photo montage, playing through her performance of her 1986 hit “Live to Tell,” features famous faces like Herb Ritts, Sylvester, and Queen’s Freddie Mercury.

However, as Page Six reports, fans were shocked to see Vandross’ photo in the montage during the tour’s stop in Sacramento last Saturday.

The reason: Vandross never had the virus to begin with.

In a statement, a rep for Vandross’ estate reminds that the legendary singer passed away on July 1, 2005 from complications of a stroke he suffered two years earlier.

While we appreciate Madonna’s recognition of those lives lost to AIDS, Luther was NEVER diagnosed with AIDS or the HIV Virus. We’re not sure where she or her production team received false medical information claiming otherwise. We’re currently in contact with her management to remove Luther Vandross from the tribute.

Madonna’s reps confirmed that they have since removed Vandross from the tribute at the request of the estate. No word yet on how her team got the incorrect info about Vandross, but in the end, it appears to be just a simple mistake.

RELATED:

Luther Vandross Mistakenly Featured In Madonna’s AIDS Tribute During Concert was originally published on foxync.com