Majic’s very own Reec Swiney has been a long time community advocate and activist. He was recognized for his stellar charity work with a proclamation from the City of Palmetto and its history making new Mayor, Tersa Thomas – Smith. March 16th is now and forever known as Reec Day!
Majic’s Reec Swiney Honored With His Own Day By City of Palmetto, GA! was originally published on majicatl.com
