Majic’s Reec Swiney Honored With His Own Day By City of Palmetto, GA!

As a live event MC, Reec currently host several RedBull initiatives including their Soap Box Derby, Midnight Run, King of The Rock and 3×3 USA Basketball events.

He has emceed / hosted many festivals including, A3C, One Music Fest, Many Rivers To Cross Fest, Radio One’s Birthday Bash, Charlie Wilson & friends, Austell’s Juneteenth Festival, Summer Music Festival and many many other events.