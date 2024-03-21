Listen Live
Majic’s Reec Swiney Honored With His Own Day By City of Palmetto, GA!

Published on March 21, 2024

Majic’s very own Reec Swiney has been a long time community advocate and activist. He was recognized for his stellar charity work with a proclamation from the City of Palmetto and its history making new Mayor, Tersa Thomas – Smith.  March 16th is now and forever known as Reec Day!

Meet Reec Swiney,radio personality Majic 107.5 / 97.5FM in Atlanta, Rickey Smiley For Real (TvONE) & Comedy Squares. Reec currently co-host a syndicated hip hop based radio show “The Game” on several FM brands. He also has a very active following for his Backyard Animal Project titled “BlackYardChickz” on Tik Tok that he has received MILLIONS of interactions, views on his unique, comical and family friendly content. See:

As a live event MC, Reec currently host several RedBull initiatives including their Soap Box Derby, Midnight Run, King of The Rock and 3×3 USA Basketball events.
He has emceed / hosted  many festivals including, A3C, One Music Fest, Many Rivers To Cross Fest, Radio One’s Birthday Bash, Charlie Wilson & friends, Austell’s Juneteenth Festival, Summer Music Festival and many many other events. 
He’s worked with Showtime, PPV, HBO, Fox Sports & Espn to cover, promote and supply social media engagement and production for several championship fights over the past 4 years and counting.
For years Reec has been the face of the non-profit organization (www.payusa.org) that holds large monthly events. He has also authored a children’s book series based on basic life skills with a focus on bullying.

