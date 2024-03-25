Listen Live
News

Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement

Homeland Security told members of the press that the LA raid was in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation

Published on March 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Sean "P Diddy" Combs

Source: Getty / Sean “P Diddy” Combs

The Los Angeles and Miami homes owned by Diddy were raided by Federal Law Enforcement on Monday (March 25) in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation. A report TMZ says local law teams were on the scene but that Homeland Security lead the raid, which included helicopters flying overhead and law enforcement entering the home with weapons drawn.

RELATED: Mark Curry Claims Shyne’s Def Jam Deal Was Paid Out By Diddy

RELATED: Diddy Hired Ghislaine Maxwell’s Attorney To Represent Him In Sexual Assault and Trafficking Case

In a photo making its rounds on social media, Diddy’s sons, Justin and King Combs, can be seen outside Puff’s Holmby Hills mansion in handcuffs.

Today’s raid comes just months after Cassie‘s federal lawsuit alleging that Diddy, her former partner, was physically and sexually abusive during their relationship. In the suit, Cassie not only accused the music mogul of rape, but alleged that he beat her and forced her to perform sexual acts with other men. Puff settled the November 2023 lawsuit within a day.

Video footage of today’s events appeared to show more than a dozen armed agents in full tactical gear with rifles walking in and out of the Beverly Hills residence. At the time of this report, it remains unknown if Diddy was inside either of the homes.

Note: This is a developing story.

Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Trending
News

Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement

Birthday Bash Individual Graphics
Entertainment

[CLICK HERE] Get Your Tickets To Birthday Bash 2024

Jay-Z 'Hangar Tour' - Atlanta - November 18, 2006
Entertainment

Jay-Z’s Alleged Mistress Dies At 28

Birthday Bash ATL: Updated / Future Assets
Birthday Bash

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Save The Date! June 22nd @ State Farm Arena

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Latto
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Latto and Friends

atlanta slang terms
ATL

23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Entertainment News

Sex Tape Alert!!!! Staring Draya Michele

Pop Culture

[EXCLUSIVE] Bun B Tells The Real Story Behind Drake Joining Houston Rodeo Lineup

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close