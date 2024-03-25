Listen Live
Test

‘Egregious And Despicable:’ Judge Condemns Mississippi Ex-Cop After Handing Down Hefty Prison Sentence

Wisconsin County Leader Whines He Can’t Get Grants Because His ‘Skin Is Too White’

Burger King Employee Gifted $430K In GoFundMe Donations

Outsiders Attempt To Buy Land After Maui Fires & Locals Find It Utterly Offensive
10 items

RIP Pee-wee Herman: 10 Facts You May Not Have Known About Paul Reubens

Florida Rewrites History With New Education Guidelines: How Can Citizens Combat It
10 items

Sports World Supports Bronny James After Cardiac Arrest

Elementary Teacher Forces Student To Eat His Own Vomit, Staff Charged
10 items

Cause Of Death Revealed For Memphis Rapper Gangsta Boo
10 items

LOL: Lil Durk Gave These Rappers Nicknames
News

Jennifer Lopez Shares Her Workout Routine On Instagram

It would've helped if she said how many sets and reps each exercise consisted of but it is what it is...

Published on March 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 07, 2024

Source: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Even at the big age of 54-years-old, Jennifer Lopez still gives many of these young women a run for their money when it comes to physical fitness. And recently the Bronx natove demonstrated how she does it.

 

On Sunday, March 24, the “Waiting For Tonight” singer took to Instagram to show her followers the workout regiment she uses to keep herself in amazing shape. It seems simple enough even for beginners to follow. Utilizing some light dumbbells in her routine, J.Lo shows us how she uses lunges, shoulder presses and squats to keep herself in tip-top shape while in the comfort of her own backyard.

 

She must be getting ready to promote her next film, ATLAS. In the trailer you can see her flaunting her toned physique, too. While the workout video was cool, we need to know what her diet consists of, too. We doubt she’s keeping herself in that kind of shape while still munching on the OG Puerto Rican diet of arroz con pollo on the regular. Just sayin’.

Regardless though, y’all know Ben Affleck must be a happy man.

What do y’all think of J.Lo’s workout? Would y’all go harder or is this just right? Let us know in the comments section below.

Jennifer Lopez Shares Her Workout Routine On Instagram  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Trending
News

Jennifer Lopez Shares Her Workout Routine On Instagram

Jay-Z 'Hangar Tour' - Atlanta - November 18, 2006
Entertainment

Jay-Z’s Alleged Mistress Dies At 28

Birthday Bash Individual Graphics
Entertainment

[CLICK HERE] Get Your Tickets To Birthday Bash 2024

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Latto
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Latto and Friends

News

Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement

atlanta slang terms
ATL

23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture

Birthday Bash ATL: Updated / Future Assets
Birthday Bash

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Save The Date! June 22nd @ State Farm Arena

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Entertainment News

Sex Tape Alert!!!! Staring Draya Michele

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close