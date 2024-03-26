Listen Live
Test

‘Egregious And Despicable:’ Judge Condemns Mississippi Ex-Cop After Handing Down Hefty Prison Sentence

Wisconsin County Leader Whines He Can’t Get Grants Because His ‘Skin Is Too White’

Burger King Employee Gifted $430K In GoFundMe Donations

Outsiders Attempt To Buy Land After Maui Fires & Locals Find It Utterly Offensive
10 items

RIP Pee-wee Herman: 10 Facts You May Not Have Known About Paul Reubens

Florida Rewrites History With New Education Guidelines: How Can Citizens Combat It
10 items

Sports World Supports Bronny James After Cardiac Arrest

Elementary Teacher Forces Student To Eat His Own Vomit, Staff Charged
10 items

Cause Of Death Revealed For Memphis Rapper Gangsta Boo
10 items

LOL: Lil Durk Gave These Rappers Nicknames
Entertainment

Diddy Sells Off All Of Revolt TV Shares To Anonymous Buyer

Published on March 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Revolt Music Conference - Day 2

Source: Aaron Davidson / Getty

Diddy is no longer associated with Revolt TV, TMZ reports. 

Diddy started the company in 2013, but it is now under new ownership.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

RELATED: Sean “Diddy” Combs To Temporarily Step Down as REVOLT Chairman

According to reports from TMZ, sources said Diddy recently sold off all of his shares to an interested buyer for an undisclosed amount. However, the company remains Black-owned.

The new boss wishes to remain anonymous at this time with plans on publicly making a formal introduction within the next few weeks.

RELATED: Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement

Diddy has been inactive with the network after stepping down as Chairman back in November of 2023.

TMZ reports that Revolt’s current CEO Detavio Samuels and Chief Brand Officer Deon Graham will remain in their current positions and assist the new owner with the transition.

Also, it has been shared that no major changes will happen with staffing or production for Revolt TV employees.

RELATED: Take That, Take That: Hulu Scraps Diddy’s Reality Show Following Multiple Sexual Assault Allegations

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

 

 

The post Diddy Sells Off All Of Revolt TV Shares To Anonymous Buyer appeared first on 92 Q.

Diddy Sells Off All Of Revolt TV Shares To Anonymous Buyer  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Trending
Entertainment

Diddy Sells Off All Of Revolt TV Shares To Anonymous Buyer

Jay-Z 'Hangar Tour' - Atlanta - November 18, 2006
Entertainment

Jay-Z’s Alleged Mistress Dies At 28

Birthday Bash Individual Graphics
Entertainment

[CLICK HERE] Get Your Tickets To Birthday Bash 2024

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Latto
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Latto and Friends

News

Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement

atlanta slang terms
ATL

23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture

Birthday Bash ATL: Updated / Future Assets
Birthday Bash

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Save The Date! June 22nd @ State Farm Arena

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Entertainment News

Sex Tape Alert!!!! Staring Draya Michele

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close