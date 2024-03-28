We’re talking all about Bold & Bougie with executive-producer Carlos King and cast member Crystal Renay.
Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
As King noted, “This [show] is the answer to [the want for] grown [black] women, having grown folks conversations.” It’s truly the show the audience has been waiting for!
Bad & Bougie follows “five boss women balance it all while living their best lives on their own terms in Atlanta” (Wetv.com). Be sure to catch new episodes on WeTV Thursday nights!
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
CLICK BELOW TO WATCH FULL INTERVIEW
READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:
- Carlos King and Crystal Renay Talk Bold & Bougie Reality Show
- Former Nickelodeon Child Star Giovonnie Samuels Talks ‘Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV’
- Atlanta May Be The New Home To Big Time Boxing Bouts!
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
Carlos King and Crystal Renay Talk Bold & Bougie Reality Show was originally published on themorninghustle.com
-
Jay-Z's Alleged Mistress Dies At 28
-
[CLICK HERE] Get Your Tickets To Birthday Bash 2024
-
Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Save The Date! June 22nd @ State Farm Arena
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
Sex Tape Alert!!!! Staring Draya Michele
-
Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Latto and Friends
-
Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement
-
Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Artist Announcement, Tuesday March 19th!