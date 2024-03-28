Listen Live
News

Daphne Joy Named As Alleged Sex Worker In Diddy Lawsuit, Of Course 50 Cent Had Something To Say

Joy and 50 Cent began dating in 2011 and welcomed their only child, son Sire, in September 2012.

Published on March 28, 2024

Source: Variety / Getty / Daphne Joy

Is anyone on the planet enjoying Diddy’s downfall more than 50 Cent? In an interesting turn of events, the G-Unit general’s ex, Daphne Joy, name came up in the lawsuit against the embattled music mogul as an alleged sex worker.

Joy’s name joined others like Yung Miami in the $30 million federal lawsuit filed by producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, who worked on Sean Combs, aka The Diddler, last project, The Love Album: Off The Grid.

Per Page Six, Joy and the City Girls members were allegedly sex workers. Yung Miami also allegedly transports “Pink Cocaine” for Diddy.

50 Cent, born Curtis Jackson, has been taking shots at Diddy on Instagram every chance he gets, so it should come as no surprise he had something to say about his ex being named in the lawsuit.

In the caption for the post, he wrote, “I didn’t know you was a sex worker, you little sex worker.LOL. Yo this shit is a movie.”

The 48-year-old Queens rapper had more to say about the 54-year-old Bad Boy Records CEO.

In a follow-up post, he shared a screenshot of the lawsuit, claiming that Diddy had hidden cameras in every room of his home, recordings of celebrities, artists, music label executives, and athletes engaging in illegal activity” at his “freak-off” parties without their consent.

In the caption for that post, he wrote, “Smh this is gonna be so good, what you want to bet I’m a get these tapes. I’ll pay top dollar for them.”

Lol, bruh.

Joy and 50 Cent began dating in 2011 and welcomed their only child, son Sire, in September 2012.

We can only imagine what other developments come from this lawsuit.

Daphne Joy Named As Alleged Sex Worker In Diddy Lawsuit, Of Course 50 Cent Had Something To Say  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

