Test
Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti “FE!N,” Maino “Forgive Me” & More | Daily Visuals 4.1.24

Travis Scott and Playboi Carti speed things up and Maino gets some stuff off his chest. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on April 1, 2024

Rolling Loud California 2024

For the past few weeks, Travis Scott has been hard at work dropping off new visuals. Now, the rapper, who also happens to be one of the biggest names in the sneaker game, continues to bring more work as he revisits his last LP, Utopia.

 

Linking up with Playboi Carti for the visuals to “FE!N,” the pair takes viewers on quite the visual experience as they use fast-speed camera work to capture their performances and that of the participants in the video. This joint will leave you dizzy if you’re not careful. Just sayin.’

Back in Brooklyn Maino does some self-reflecting and in his clip for “Forgive Me,” the man asks the women who’ve known him to forgive him for doing wrong to them throughout his life. Good luck with that, bro.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from TG Gates, Ducey Gold, and more.

TRAVIS SCOTT FT. PLAYBOI CARTI – “FE!N”

MAINO – “FORGIVE ME”

TG GATES – “NIPSEY FLOW”

DUCEY GOLD – “FIND YOUR LUV”

ENZO MCFLY – “1 TAKE”

CONCRETE BOYS – “FAMILY BUSINESS”

PREMO RICE – “DEEP IN MY BAG”

WIZZ HAVINN – “LOCO”

Photo: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti “FE!N,” Maino “Forgive Me” & More | Daily Visuals 4.1.24  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

