Listen Live
Test
5 items

5 Black Women Who Have Made History In 2024 So Far

‘Egregious And Despicable:’ Judge Condemns Mississippi Ex-Cop After Handing Down Hefty Prison Sentence

Wisconsin County Leader Whines He Can’t Get Grants Because His ‘Skin Is Too White’

Burger King Employee Gifted $430K In GoFundMe Donations

Outsiders Attempt To Buy Land After Maui Fires & Locals Find It Utterly Offensive
10 items

RIP Pee-wee Herman: 10 Facts You May Not Have Known About Paul Reubens

Florida Rewrites History With New Education Guidelines: How Can Citizens Combat It
10 items

Sports World Supports Bronny James After Cardiac Arrest

Elementary Teacher Forces Student To Eat His Own Vomit, Staff Charged
10 items

Cause Of Death Revealed For Memphis Rapper Gangsta Boo
News

Jonathan Mannion Pays Homage To Legendary Skateboarder Harold Hunter

Harold Hunter became internationally known for his role in Larry Clark's cult classic film 'Kids'

Published on April 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Patrick McMullan Archives

Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty

On Tuesday, April 2, legendary skater turned actor Harold Hunter would’ve turned 50-years-old. Although he’s not here to celebrate such a milestone with us, famed photographer Jonathan Mannion is ensuring his legacy continues on.

 

 

According to Hypebeast, Mannion took to the streets of New York City to plaster the likeness of Hunter throughout Downtown Manhattan using never-before-seen photos he took with Hunter during their skate sessions back in 1997. While many of today’s youth may be unfamiliar with the Kids actor (classic film), Mannion included a QR code that would inform onlookers of his legacy and how he utilized skateboarding to positively impact his community.

For better or worse you have to appreciate technology these days.

Per Hypebeast:

Outside his celebrated history with Zoo York, Hunter was cherished for his exuberant and welcoming personality that transcended the world of skateboarding, leading to a number of modeling and acting roles during the ’90s, including campaigns with Tommy Hilfiger and Larry Clark’s seminal film, Kids(1995). “Harold’s skateboard was just a vehicle,” said actor Rosario Dawson, who grew up in the same neighborhood as the skater, in a past interview. “He became famous for his personality and his spirit. If anybody came to New York, he would take them in and show them the city.” Hunter was tragically found dead in the Manhattan housing project he grew up in on February 17, 2006, from a heart attack. He was 31.

“It is for all of these insights gained that day about Harold’s spirit that I have chosen to hold him as high as possible on what would have been his 50th Birthday, in order to begin to share deeper layers of his humanity,” said Mannion in a release regarding the partnership. “Crying tears from infectious laughter, calmer introspective moments, pure connection with community as he interacted with anyone who he encountered… they don’t make them like Harold anymore,” Mannion added.

Here’s to hoping that Mannion’s tribute to Hunter inspires a few souls to follow suit one way or another. According to Mannion, the Harold Hunter Foundation helped make his tribute possible.

What are your memories of Harold Hunter? Let us know in the comments section below.

Jonathan Mannion Pays Homage To Legendary Skateboarder Harold Hunter  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Trending
Jay-Z 'Hangar Tour' - Atlanta - November 18, 2006
Entertainment

Jay-Z’s Alleged Mistress Dies At 28

atlanta slang terms
ATL

23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Entertainment News

Sex Tape Alert!!!! Staring Draya Michele

Birthday Bash ATL: Updated / Future Assets
Birthday Bash

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Save The Date! June 22nd @ State Farm Arena

Pop Culture

[EXCLUSIVE] Bun B Tells The Real Story Behind Drake Joining Houston Rodeo Lineup

Birthday Bash Individual Graphics
Entertainment

[CLICK HERE] Get Your Tickets To Birthday Bash 2024

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Latto
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Latto and Friends

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Entertainment News

Diddy & Cassie’s Naked Cuddling Photo Leaks

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close