The North Forgot?: ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff Featuring Jon Snow Gets Cold Shoulder

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

The anticipated Game of Thrones spinoff featuring Jon Snow is not going to happen, according to the actor playing the beloved character.

A Game of Thrones spinoff show project featuring Jon Snow is no longer in development by HBO, according to Kit Harrington, who played the role during the show’s entirety. The British actor revealed the news during an interview promoting the crime thriller Blood For Dust, which he has a starring role in.

“I hadn’t really ever spoken about it, because it was in development,” Harrington began. “I didn’t want it leaked out that it was being developed, and I didn’t want the thing to happen where people kind of start theorizing, getting either excited about it or hating the idea of it, when it may never happen. Because in development, you look at every angle, and you see whether it’s worth it.” The show was slated to begin airing in 2028 according to projections.

He continued: “And currently, it’s not. Currently, it’s off the table, because we all couldn’t find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough. So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It’s firmly on the shelf.” The news comes as House of the Dragon returns for its second season and another prequel series, A Knight of The Seven Kingdoms, has reportedly begun casting with an air date in 2025.

The Jon Snow-centered spinoff first got traction in 2022, when a leak compelled series creator and author George R.R. Martin to confirm that HBO had begun work on the show with writers and showrunners on board who were brought in by Harrington. The show, tentatively titled Snow, would begin after the events ending Game of Thrones where Jon Snow killed Daenerys, his lover (and aunt).

“I think if you asked him, he would’ve felt he got off lightly,” Harrington said while at a Game of Thrones convention in December 2022 when asked about the warrior’s fate. “At the end of the show when we find him in that cell, he’s preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be. He’s done. The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse.”

The North Forgot?: ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff Featuring Jon Snow Gets Cold Shoulder was originally published on hiphopwired.com