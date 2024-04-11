Listen Live
Test

Changes to WIC and How Your Family Could Be Affected.

Atlanta Police Fired Black Woman After Daughter Criticized Cops, Wrongful Termination Lawsuit Claims

96 Gunshots: Dexter Reed Police Shooting Video Spotlights Danger For Black Men During Traffic Stops
5 items

5 Black Women Who Have Made History In 2024 So Far

‘Egregious And Despicable:’ Judge Condemns Mississippi Ex-Cop After Handing Down Hefty Prison Sentence

Wisconsin County Leader Whines He Can’t Get Grants Because His ‘Skin Is Too White’

Burger King Employee Gifted $430K In GoFundMe Donations

Outsiders Attempt To Buy Land After Maui Fires & Locals Find It Utterly Offensive
10 items

RIP Pee-wee Herman: 10 Facts You May Not Have Known About Paul Reubens

Florida Rewrites History With New Education Guidelines: How Can Citizens Combat It
News

NBA’s Jontay Porter Facing Permanent Ban For Gambling

Adam Silver will have no problem making an example out of the NBA player if he has to...

Published on April 11, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Toronto Raptors v Portland Trail Blazers

Source: Alika Jenner / Getty

Online gambling may be all the rage amongst sports fans, but pro sports players themselves are finding out that there are repercussions for placing bets on games, especially in their own profession.

Such is the case with NBA player Jontay Porter who’s facing the real possibility of being permanently banned from the league as he’s currently under investigation for “multiple instances of betting irregularities over the past several months.” According to ESPN, Adam Silver has bluntly stated that if the Toronto Raptors forward is found to have committed the “cardinal sin” of “playing” down or up to the over/unders set around his personal performances.

After multiple instances in which Porter’s performances (or lack thereof) in games between Jan. 26 and March 20 led to some big money making nights for betters, the NBA began an investigation. And Silver isn’t shy about laying down the law on Porter should it come to that.

Per ESPN:

“I have an enormous range of discipline available to me,” Silver said at a midtown Manhattan hotel, after the league’s annual board of governors meetings. “But it’s a cardinal sin, what he’s accused of in the NBA, and the ultimate, extreme option I have is to ban him from the game.

“That’s the level of authority I have here. Because there’s nothing more serious, I think, around this league when it comes to gambling: betting on our games. And that is a direct player involvement. And so, the investigation is ongoing, but the consequences could be very severe.”

One has to wonder if Porter actually did play up or down to the bets placed on his performances, but should it turn out that he did, it could be a wrap for the man’s young NBA career. That being said, it felt like it was only a matter of time before a professional player got caught up in such a scandal. Adam Silver is not going to hesitate to make a prime example of someone who isn’t exactly the cornerstone of an NBA franchise.

More from ESPN:

“At the end of the day, there’s nothing more important than the integrity of the competition,” Silver said. “And so, any issue raised around that is of great concern to me and to all commissioners, to all people who are safeguards, who are all people who are in a position and have a responsibility to safeguard the game. Again, this is a burgeoning industry in the United States. It’s been legal in other places in the world for decades. There’s lessons to be learned from the way that sports betting is monitored and regulated in other jurisdictions.

Should be interesting to see how this one ends up playing out. You can bet it’ll be ugly if Silver’s biggest fear is confirmed.

What do y’all think? Should Jontay Porter be permanently banned if he’s found to have committed the “cardinal sin” in sports? Let us know in the comments section below.

NBA’s Jontay Porter Facing Permanent Ban For Gambling  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Trending
Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Latto
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Latto and Friends

BBash | Fast Lane Contest
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Win Front Row Tickets! [Click Here]

Entertainment

ATL Women’s History Month: Jacquelyn Barrett

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Pre-Sale Tickets/ Tickets On Sale Now
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Tickets On Sale NOW! [Click Here]

Entertainment

Atlanta May Be The New Home To Big Time Boxing Bouts!

Big Latto birthday bash atl 25
Birthday Bash

Big Latto Showin’ Out At Birthday Bash ATL 25 [VIDEO]

Who's HOT Artist Showcase 2024
Entertainment

Who’s HOT Artist Showcase 2024

Birthday Bash Individual Graphics
Local

Submit A Media Request for Birthday Bash 2024

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close