Mary J Blige, A Tribe Called Quest, And More Get Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Published on April 22, 2024

Published on April 22, 2024

TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside - Arrivals

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Mary J Blige, A Tribe Called Quest, Dionne Warwick, and Kool & the Gang are the latest musicians to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class of 2024. 

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is a coveted honor for many musicians. To be eligible, artists or bands need at least 25 years of commercial success in the music industry to be nominated. Warwick will receive the Musical Excellence Award, while Blige, A Tribe Called Quest, and Kool & the Gang will be honored in the performance category. Last year’s inductees included Missy Elliott, Chaka Khan, DJ Kool Herc, and John Cornelius.

“Rock & Roll is an ever-evolving amalgam of sounds that impacts culture and moves generations,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “This diverse group of inductees each broke down musical barriers and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps.”

This year’s nominees are more than deserving of their induction. They’ve contributed over 25 years of great music, amassing endless awards and accolades for their work.

Mary J Blige’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction is well deserved.

Mary J Blige on stage

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Blige, 53, has eight multi-platinum albums under her belt and won nine Grammy awards throughout her career. She also has four American Music Awards, twelve NAACP Awards, and twelve Billboard Music Awards. Over the years, she’s added acting to her growing resume by appearing in the hit Starz series “Power Book II: Ghost,” and movies like “Prison Song,” and “Body Cam.” Her contribution to Black culture and beyond is impactful. The singer is in great company with other legendary artists like A Tribe Called Quest, Kool & the Gang, and Dionne Warick in the 2024 class.

The induction ceremony will occur on October 19 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. You can stream it live on Disney+, with an airing on ABC at a later date. It will also be available on Hulu the next day.

Mary J. Blige To Receive Entertainment Icon Honor At 2024 Urban One Honors

10 Times Mary J. Blige Exuded Big Capricorn Energy With Her Fashion

 

Mary J Blige, A Tribe Called Quest, And More Get Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

