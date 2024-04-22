Listen Live
Test

Changes to WIC and How Your Family Could Be Affected.

Atlanta Police Fired Black Woman After Daughter Criticized Cops, Wrongful Termination Lawsuit Claims

96 Gunshots: Dexter Reed Police Shooting Video Spotlights Danger For Black Men During Traffic Stops
5 items

5 Black Women Who Have Made History In 2024 So Far

‘Egregious And Despicable:’ Judge Condemns Mississippi Ex-Cop After Handing Down Hefty Prison Sentence

Wisconsin County Leader Whines He Can’t Get Grants Because His ‘Skin Is Too White’

Burger King Employee Gifted $430K In GoFundMe Donations

Outsiders Attempt To Buy Land After Maui Fires & Locals Find It Utterly Offensive
10 items

RIP Pee-wee Herman: 10 Facts You May Not Have Known About Paul Reubens

Florida Rewrites History With New Education Guidelines: How Can Citizens Combat It
News

Kanye West Apparently 2-Pieced The Wrong Man When Standing Up For His Wife

Kanye West is apparently wilding out in LA...

Published on April 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023

Source: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Last week, it was reported that Kanye West put hands on a man for allegedly assaulting his wife, but now it seems like Kanye not only hit the wrong guy, but his story might be totally off base.

 

According to TMZ, the man that allegedly got handsy with Kanye’s wife, Bianca Censori, is actually one-half of a set of twin brothers who are quite popular on the restaurant scene in Los Angeles. As it turns out, he wasn’t the twin who supposedly committed the offense that led to Kanye West punching him. Apparently, eyewitnesses who were at the Chateau Marmont hotel say that Kanye’s version of the incident isn’t what happened, and now they’re speaking up.

Per TMZ:

Here’s what our sources tell us about how this went down, from their perspective … a man accidentally bumped into Bianca in the hotel lobby, which they say was busy at the time. We’re told it happened quickly, and the man went on about his way.

The guy went outside and sat at a table with friends, and we’re told it was at that point Kanye approached them … to confront the man.

At this point, we’re told Kanye punched the guy in the face … but here’s the crazy part — we’re told he actually ended up punching the wrong dude — because he’s a freaking twin, and his brother was right there sitting with him as well. So, a mix-up.

Christ on crutches, Kanye. SMH.

The twins in question are Mark and Jonnie Houston who will no doubt be more well-known thanks to Kanye’s off-the-wall antics.

Now, with authorities looking to question Kanye about the incident, Yeezy seems to be evading them as his team insists that the twin (who didn’t get punched) grabbed on Bianca Censori, spun her around and blew kisses at her, which led to the physical altercation. According to Kanye’s team, “This was a physical, sexual assault and any attempt to undermine the seriousness of what happened is repellent and vile.”

No word on whether the twins will sue Kanye. We wouldn’t be surprised if it came to that as the man may not be a billionaire anymore but he’s definitely got more than a few millions in the stash.

What do y’all think about this entire incident? Is Kanye cappin’ or do y’all think he stood up for his wife? Let us know in the comments section below.

Kanye West Apparently 2-Pieced The Wrong Man When Standing Up For His Wife  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Trending
Birthday Bash ATL: Updated / Future Assets
Birthday Bash

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Save The Date! June 22nd @ State Farm Arena

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Pre-Sale Tickets/ Tickets On Sale Now
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Tickets On Sale NOW! [Click Here]

Contests

CRA$H The BA$H To Birthday Bash Flyaway Contest

Entertainment

Christian “King” Combs Denies Sexual Assault and Drugging Allegations

Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Entertainment

Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour Takes Us Back To The Early 2000’s

Birthday Bash 2024: Submit For Media Credentials
Local

Submit A Media Request for Birthday Bash 2024

National

Changes to WIC and How Your Family Could Be Affected.

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 - (Individual Artist Artwork)
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: ROB 49

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close