Listen Live
Test

Changes to WIC and How Your Family Could Be Affected.

Atlanta Police Fired Black Woman After Daughter Criticized Cops, Wrongful Termination Lawsuit Claims

96 Gunshots: Dexter Reed Police Shooting Video Spotlights Danger For Black Men During Traffic Stops
5 items

5 Black Women Who Have Made History In 2024 So Far

‘Egregious And Despicable:’ Judge Condemns Mississippi Ex-Cop After Handing Down Hefty Prison Sentence

Wisconsin County Leader Whines He Can’t Get Grants Because His ‘Skin Is Too White’

Burger King Employee Gifted $430K In GoFundMe Donations

Outsiders Attempt To Buy Land After Maui Fires & Locals Find It Utterly Offensive
10 items

RIP Pee-wee Herman: 10 Facts You May Not Have Known About Paul Reubens

Florida Rewrites History With New Education Guidelines: How Can Citizens Combat It
News

Cam’ron & Ma$e Mad Over Backlash To Kendrick Lamar Criticism

“I’m like, ‘yo, bro. Why we can’t have our opinion?'" Cam'ron asked his co-host.

Published on May 3, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Ma$e, Cam'ron And Jadakiss Live At The Apollo

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Cam’ron and Ma$e spoke out about the backlash they’ve received for their criticism of Kendrick Lamar’s recent beef with Drake.

As the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake heated up after the former dropped the scathing diss track “Euphoria” on Tuesday (April 30), Cam’ron and Ma$e felt that Drake still had the upper hand. That assessment wound up getting the public riled up, directing comments at both rappers and calling them out noting the two sporting jackets from Drake’s OVO imprint in a photo. It led to the two to addressing the situation on the latest episode of their Come And Talk 2 Me podcast on Thursday (May 2).

“Do you realize that n-ggas is mad because of our opinion on the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar?” Cam’ron said to Ma$e at the 2:25 mark of the episode. “I’m like, ‘yo, bro. Why we can’t have our opinion?’ I don’t get that! I don’t really get why we can’t have our opinion!” He continued by downplaying any coastal rivalry. “Secondly, this is what I wanted to say. And this is not to start a problem with anybody. West Coast people: East Coast n—-s is not as big on the ‘coast’ shit as y’all are on the coast s–t.”

Ma$e went on to express that he feels that the tracks from Drake and Kendrick Lamar that the public has heard so far aren’t the impactful tracks they’d be impressed by. “I think Kendrick got something else that he’s really been holding onto, and that’s what I’m speaking to. Don’t waste our time, and just go crazy, man.”

The Harlem natives’ previous take from their Wednesday (May 1) episode saw them go for Drake over Kendrick for various reasons. “I think Drake is winning. ‘Euphoria’ didn’t really move me,” Cam’ron stated. “I’m expecting lyrics from Kendrick, you’re expecting certain things. The song was kinda long, it took too long to come out — pause. I’m not saying it’s bad.” Ma$e agreed, “It took a while for us to get the record from Kendrick and when you wait a while it gotta be outta this world. I think if Kendrick dropped this record right after ‘[Push Ups] Drop and Give Me 50,’ it would have been crazy.”

 

 

Cam’ron & Ma$e Mad Over Backlash To Kendrick Lamar Criticism  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Trending
Birthday Bash 2024: Submit For Media Credentials
Local

Submit A Media Request for Birthday Bash 2024

Beauty

Glass House Eye Wear Is Changing The Eye Wear Game! #BlackGirlMagic

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 - (Individual Artist Artwork)
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Key Glock

What to Expect From Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024!
Entertainment

What to Expect From Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024!

10 items
Lifestyle

Baecation Me, Please: 10 Affordable Travel Destinations For Couples

Who's HOT Artist Showcase 2024
Entertainment

Who’s HOT Artist Showcase 2024

Entertainment

Tesla Delivery: Listener Gifted Dream Car from Morning Hustle and Key Glock

Entertainment

TV Hate & Real-Life Love: Ashley Silva Talks Love & Marriage DC

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close