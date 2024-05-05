Listen Live
Entertainment

Rihanna Is ‘Looking For Nudes’ In Latest Instagram Post

Rihanna took to Instagram to show off the latest from her Savage X Fenty collection and we're all swooning.

Published on May 5, 2024

FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Launch Party

Source: Stuart C. Wilson / Getty

Nobody rocks nude like Rihanna!

The 36 year old singer took to Instagram on Sunday, May 5 to show off the latest from her Savage X Fenty collection and we’re swooning. In a sensual video, Rihanna posed in a nude, mesh one piece from her brand’s latest Signature Script collection. Called the Signature Script Underwire Teddy, the sexy undergarment in the Sweet Latte Nude color hugged all of the “Umbrella” singer’s curves in the most perfect way.

“I was desperate for a nude,” Rih Rih said in the short video of the ensemble. “I go in between nudes when I get tanned or when I’m a little paler.”

She continued, “It’s hard to find a nude that you can carry through, and that range of shades. And I found my signature script.”

The beauty shared the video on her IG feed along with the most perfect caption – “looking for nudes,” she wrote. Check it out below.

The underwire lingerie is also said to comes in shades Black Caviar and Island Breeze Blue and currently retails for $69.95. Of course, we’re all looking forward to adding this to our collection!

But that’s not all we’re looking forward to from the Bad Gal. As Met Gala Monday swiftly approaches, fans are eagerly waiting for what the fashion queen will wear to the annual event, even though she’s promised to keep it a bit more low key this year.

During a recent interview with Extra, the singer revealed that she will be keeping her outfit “real simple” for the fashion extravaganza but plans to go all out with her glam. “It’s gonna come to what my makeup and what my hair is going to do,” the singer explained. “We wanna play with that, but I have no idea what I’m gonna do with that.” She then jokingly added, “I’m showing up for dinner! Shout out to Anna Wintour.”

Whatever the songstress chooses to wear for the event, we already know that she’ll be on top our best dressed list!

DON’T MISS…

6 Times Rihanna Proved That Blondes Have More Fun

Is Fur This Season’s Hottest Trend? According To Rihanna, It Just May Be

Rihanna Is ‘Looking For Nudes’ In Latest Instagram Post  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

