Listen Live
Entertainment

He’s Back: Martin Lawrence Announces First Comedy Tour In 8 Years

Published on May 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Martin Lawrence

Source: General / Radio One

Martin Lawrence is back out on the road in 2024-2025, and great tickets are now available for all his upcoming shows! Whether you know him for roles in movies like Bad Boys and Big Momma’s House, his eponymous TV show Martin, or some of the funniest standup specials of the last couple decades, you know you’ll want to see the legendary Lawrence when he performs his newest material live at a venue near you. Especially since his “Y’all Know What It Is” Tour costars hilarious folks like Adele Givens, B. Simone, Chico Bean, DC Youngfly, Deon Cole, Desi Banks, and a whole lot more!

“Comedy gives me that instant gratification,” Lawrence shared in a press release promoting the tour. “Seeing the fans up close and in person, making people laugh, doing what I love most, this is what it’s all about for me. But hey…y’all know what it is!”

Check out the tour schedule below to learn more about his upcoming set in your area, score your Martin Lawrence Tickets, and get ready to laugh yourself sick!

Martin Lawrence tour dates
July 20 at the Gila River Casino in Chandler, AZ
Aug. 2 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA
Aug. 3 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH
Aug. 9 at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, MS
Aug. 10 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, MS
Aug. 17 at the Yaamava’ Resort & Casino in Highland, CA
Aug. 30 at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI
Aug. 31 at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI
Sept. 6 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC
Sept. 7 at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC
Sept. 20 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY
Sept. 21 at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH
Nov. 8 at MGM National Harbor in Washington, D.C.
Nov. 9 at MGM National Harbor in Washington, D.C.
Nov. 15 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX
Nov. 16 at the Pacom Center in Oklahoma City, OK
Nov. 29 at Dolby Live in Las Vegas, NV
Dec. 6 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA
Dec. 7 at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA
Dec. 13 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL
Dec. 14 at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL
Dec. 15 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, FL
Jan. 17, 2025 at the Landers Center in Southaven, MS
Jan. 18, 2025 at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, AL
Jan. 19, 2025 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN
Jan. 24, 2025 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY
Jan. 25, 2025 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ
Feb. 8, 2025 at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX
Feb. 28, 2025 at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO
March 1, 2025 at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO
March 7, 2025 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA
March 8, 2025 at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA
March 14, 2025 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI
March 15, 2025 at the Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, IL
March 28, 2025 at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA
April 4, 2025 at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, LA
April 5, 2025 at the Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock, AR

Can’t wait for Marty Mar? He’ll also be back on the bigscreen this summer in the latest Bad Boy film. Check out the trailer below.

He’s Back: Martin Lawrence Announces First Comedy Tour In 8 Years  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Trending
Entertainment News

Naked Pics Of Amber Rose Leak!

Bob Sumner
Entertainment News

The Man, The Myth, The Force Behind Comedy Legends: Bob Sumner

2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party 10 items
Radio One Exclusives

4Lifers: Meet Druski’s Boo Thang, Kaliah Nicole [Photos]

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Florida Cop Who Killed Black Air Force Officer Responded To Wrong Apartment, Witness Says: Report

10 items
News

Future Appears To Diss Gunna With Mixtape Drop Announcement

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 - (Individual Artist Artwork)
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Boosie

Entertainment

Deal-breakers, Diss Tracks & Skipping Showers ft. Guest Hosts B. Simone & Ernestine Morrison

Birthday Bash 2024: Submit For Media Credentials
Local

Submit A Media Request for Birthday Bash 2024

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close