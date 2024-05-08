Watch: BET+’s Hit Series ‘The Ms. Pat Show’ Released Season 4 Date & Trailer

Listen Live
Published on May 8, 2024

Ms. Pat Show key art

Source: Courtesy / BET+

The official trailer for Season 4 of BET+’s hit series, “The Ms. Pat Show,” was released. The Emmy-nominated series returns this month and it’s filled with secrets. Be sure to watch and read more about the upcoming season inside.

In this Emmy-nominated BET+ Original comedy series, Ms. Pat tells it like it is as she figures out how to survive suburban Indiana with her husband, kids, and sister. The Carson’s may be standing on green grass, but that water bill is high as hell!

For the upcoming season, the Carsons are back and everyone’s holding onto a secret. Pat has her hands full since it’s graduation time, and each member of the family will (in their own way) be ‘walking the stage’ as they hilariously deal with dead mamas, deep secrets, newborn babies, and an outrageous family road trip that you will never forget.

This season welcomes its cast regulars back to our TV screens. Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams, J. Bernard Calloway, Tami Roman, Vince Swann, Briyana Guadalupe, Theodore John Barnes, and Brittany Inge all return for Season 4. “The Ms. Pat Show’s” new season is also packed with guest stars including Richard Lawson, Golden Brooks (“Girlfriends”), Tommy Davidson (“In Living Color”), Flex Alexander (“One on One”) and Debra Wilson (“MAAD TV”) among others.

“The Ms. Pat Show” is created by Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams and Jordan E. Cooper. They both serve as executive producers alongside Patrick Walsh, Lee Daniels, Brian Grazer, Deb Evans, Jon Radler, and Natalie Berkus. Co-executive producers include Natalie Berkus and Mary Lou Belli. The show’s producers are Mark J. Greenberg and Jahil Fisher. It’s produced by Imagine Television, Lee Daniels Entertainment and DaeLight Media. The show’s writers include Walsh, Loy A. Webb, Desia Gore, Garrianna P. Lee, Safiya Azaunce, Larry Powell, Allison Bosma, John DeWalt, Vincent B. Bryant, KarynRose Bruyning, and Avon Haughton. Directors included in this season are Belli, Cooper, Sheldon Epps, and Raven-Symone.

Be sure to check out Season 4 of “The Ms. Pat Show” on BET+ May 23rd.

Check out a trailer below:

