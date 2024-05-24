Listen Live
HomeMoney

Hustler of the Week: Aristotle of Aristotle Investments

| 05.24.24
Dismiss
Aristotle (investor)

Source: Reach Media Inc./Getty / Reach Media Inc.

This week’s Hustle of the Week is a master investor who we can all learn a thing or two from! Aristotle talks financial advice purchasing Atlanta’s monumental Legacy Center, and how you can invest from scratch!

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

To stay up-to-date, follow @aristotle_investments

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

 

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Hustler of the Week: Aristotle of Aristotle Investments  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Trending
Recording Artists

Sizzla Kalonji Returns To The US! First Stop in Atlanta. Exclusive With Reec

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 - (Individual Artist Artwork)
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Hunxho

Money

Hustler of the Week: Aristotle of Aristotle Investments

Entertainment News

Naked Pics Of Amber Rose Leak!

Atlanta Hawks v Detroit Pistons 8 items
Sports

Atlanta Hawks, With Only 3% Odds, Win 2024 NBA Draft Lottery

An Elementary School Student and Teacher in a Classroom
ATL

VOLUNTEER with Atlanta Schools for Vaccine Events

Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks

40 items
Entertainment

Jackie Paige Baddie Brunch Tour Featuring J.Brown! [Photos]

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close