Eric Trump Denies DMing Daniel Cormier About "Rigged" UFC White House Fights, Social Media Reacts

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President Donald Trump regularly finds himself having to explain his social media posts, and now his son is following in his footsteps thanks to the UFC Freedom 250 event on the White House’s South Lawn.

Controversy erupted when UFC legend Daniel Cormier tweeted purported screenshots of alleged DMs with Eric Trump, in which he tried to get insider info on the upcoming fights at the White House in celebration of the nation’s anniversary and Trump’s birthday.

The two exchanged pleasantries regarding the event at first, but then Eric asked, “Anything you can tell me about the fighters tomorrow? Who you got winning?”

Cormier downplays the ask, responding, “Haha i like to stay unbaised but I love to watch nickal fight.”

After asking if he’s placing any bets and Cormier responding that he’s not allowed to, the screenshot shows Eric basically asking for an injury report.

“Are any of the fighters injured that you know of?” he posed, with Cormier responding, “I’m not quite sure why youre asking me this but i think theyre all in good shape..”

Eric follows it up with, “I’ll just cut to the chase. Are any of the fights tomorrow rigged? I’ve been eyeing the Lopes fight and I think an upset wouldn’t be too unrealistic. $$.”

The conversation ended with Cormier taking offense at the suggestion, writing, “No none of our fights rigged and honestly I am appaled that you would even ask me something like that.”

The since-deleted tweet was captioned, “I’m probably going to get a lot of flak for bringing this to light, however, I refuse to stay silent. The UFC is a sport that I am deeply passionate about I will not tolerate this type of insider behavior.”

The president’s son inquiring about rigged sporting events could give way to a major scandal, but Eric is now saying the entire ordeal never happened, writing, “This is completely fake! I have never reached out to Daniel. In fact, this is scary.”

“Are people really this dumb?” Cormier wrote, seemingly addressing the situation.

See how social media is reacting below.